J Thomas Wiley, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00.
Shares of CADE stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $16,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.