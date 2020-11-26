J Thomas Wiley, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $16,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

