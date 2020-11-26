Jack Engelkes Sells 2,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00.

Jack Engelkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,848,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

