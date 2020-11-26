Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $108.61, with a volume of 33153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.