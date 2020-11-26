James Alexander Chriss Sells 587 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $350.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $863,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

