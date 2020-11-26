Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEARCA JAMF opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth $105,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth $38,259,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth $31,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth $18,824,000.

JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

