Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,800 ($101.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,241.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,472.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

