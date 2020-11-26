Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,118,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.