Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €1.85 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.49 ($2.93).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

