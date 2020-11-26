Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diana Shipping Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Diana Shipping in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 125,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,118,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 795,722 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

