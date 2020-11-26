Jeffrey C. Davison Sells 1,612 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $18,973.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,444.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey C. Davison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jeffrey C. Davison sold 627 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $7,724.64.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.55 million, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

