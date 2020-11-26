Jeffrey D. Lorenger Sells 61,673 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,242.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HNI opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNI. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in HNI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in HNI by 62.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

