Jeffrey J. Cote Sells 18,843 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

