Jeffrey William Henderson Sells 24,498 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HALO opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.13 and a beta of 1.57. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

