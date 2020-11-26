JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

