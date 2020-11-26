John M. Leonard Sells 50,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,624,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

