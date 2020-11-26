Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $81.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

