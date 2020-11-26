Jonathan Howell Purchases 17,000 Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) insider Jonathan Howell bought 17,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,280 ($129,709.96).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 594.60 ($7.77) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 673.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 695.08. The Sage Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

