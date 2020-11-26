JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.93 ($178.75).

ETR:DB1 opened at €134.05 ($157.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is €137.77 and its 200-day moving average is €150.96.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

