JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€5.30” Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.80 ($7.99).

Shares of TKA opened at €5.84 ($6.87) on Monday. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.69.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

