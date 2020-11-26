JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,800 ($101.91) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,472.55.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

