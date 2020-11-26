JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $27.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.84.

URBN stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

