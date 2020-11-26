JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to “Overweight”

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of IMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

IMIAY opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.38. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

