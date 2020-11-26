Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JEFI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.23. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Moakes purchased 1,171 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £983.64 ($1,285.13). Also, insider Mark Dampier purchased 11,526 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £10,027.62 ($13,101.15).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.