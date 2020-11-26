JustLiquidity Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $42.46 or 0.00245051 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $763,711.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00163513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.01008810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00267997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00446211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00174680 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,460 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

