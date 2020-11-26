Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target to $11.50

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLY. Wedbush increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.72.

VLY opened at $9.67 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

