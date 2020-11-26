Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.05.

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 393,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

