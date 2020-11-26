Keh Shew Lu Sells 12,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $755,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,027,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96.

On Thursday, October 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $3,607,464.96.

On Monday, October 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $525,868.20.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

