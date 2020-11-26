Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) PT Set at €675.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been given a €675.00 ($794.12) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €604.00 ($710.59) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €589.00 ($692.94) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €571.71 ($672.61).

Shares of KER opened at €604.00 ($710.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €576.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €521.41. Kering SA has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

