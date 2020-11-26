Kevin P. Lavender Sells 8,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
