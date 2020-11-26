KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.09.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.06. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,616.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.