KeyCorp Boosts MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $96.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.88.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $85.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.