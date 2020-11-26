KeyCorp Comments on ICON Public Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.01. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

