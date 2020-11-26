KeyCorp Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $266.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $246.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.00.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $248.95 on Monday. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $251.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average of $198.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,965 shares of company stock worth $1,494,760 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in KLA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in KLA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.