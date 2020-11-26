KeyCorp Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $472.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $424.00 to $472.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.44.

LRCX stock opened at $446.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $451.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after buying an additional 331,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

