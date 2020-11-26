KeyCorp Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $35.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 260,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 826,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

