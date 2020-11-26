KeyCorp Weighs in on Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CENTA. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 377,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 160,223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $4,873,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $4,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

