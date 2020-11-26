Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.85

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 3160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Kforce alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $922.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 386,409 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 649.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.