Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after acquiring an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.70 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

