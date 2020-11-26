Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after buying an additional 694,767 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after buying an additional 6,473,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after buying an additional 2,463,849 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after buying an additional 1,629,431 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 447,778 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

KIM stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

