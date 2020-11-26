KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $246.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.00.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $248.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.29. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.