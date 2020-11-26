Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by KCG

KCG lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

KNX stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,357.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 84,878 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

