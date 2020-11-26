Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KBX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($123.92).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €108.82 ($128.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.31. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1 year high of €110.24 ($129.69).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

