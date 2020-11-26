Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $21.45 on Monday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35,272 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

