Kolleen T. Kennedy Sells 4,288 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE VAR opened at $174.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $151.24. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

