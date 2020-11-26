Kurt H. Kruger Acquires 4,600 Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Director Kurt H. Kruger acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $15,916.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QLGN opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 313,548 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised Qualigen Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

