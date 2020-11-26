Kurt Sievers Sells 10,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $157.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $122.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $159.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

