Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $472.00 at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $424.00 to $472.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $446.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $451.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after purchasing an additional 331,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

