Lamden Market Cap Hits $4.74 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $25,303.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

