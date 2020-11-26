Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $275,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $464,907.52.

On Friday, November 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $270,135.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $266,653.26.

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $557,659.56.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

