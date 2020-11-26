LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insider Trent G. Kamke Sells 18,609 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $744,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,491.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

